Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $234,000 Stock Position in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its position in shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,396 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,759 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Infinera were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INFN. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Infinera by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 548,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 154,904 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Infinera by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,049,371 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $163,108,000 after buying an additional 2,299,025 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Infinera during the first quarter worth approximately $627,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Infinera in the first quarter valued at approximately $759,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Infinera by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,017,956 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Infinera alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on INFN shares. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $8.00 to $6.65 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Infinera in a research note on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Infinera in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Infinera to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Infinera from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.09.

Infinera Stock Performance

Shares of INFN stock opened at $6.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.57. Infinera Co. has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $6.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.35 and a beta of 1.71.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $342.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.71 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 7.10% and a negative return on equity of 31.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Infinera Co. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infinera Profile

(Free Report)

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.