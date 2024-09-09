Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $244,000 Stock Position in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Free Report) by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Kforce were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kforce by 59.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kforce by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kforce by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 12,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Access Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kforce by 0.8% during the second quarter. Access Investment Management LLC now owns 36,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Kforce by 5.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kforce alerts:

Insider Transactions at Kforce

In related news, CEO Joseph J. Liberatore sold 6,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $411,688.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,252,991.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:KFRC opened at $62.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Kforce Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.55 and a 12-month high of $74.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 0.88.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $356.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.20 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Kforce Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Kforce Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on KFRC

Kforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.