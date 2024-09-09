Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $269,000 Stake in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its holdings in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,215 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Xencor were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 303.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Xencor by 153.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Xencor during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Xencor by 475.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 3,930 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Xencor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000.

Shares of Xencor stock opened at $16.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.17 and its 200 day moving average is $20.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $997.71 million, a PE ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Xencor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.31 and a 1 year high of $26.84.

Xencor ( NASDAQ:XNCR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.25). Xencor had a negative return on equity of 28.23% and a negative net margin of 132.74%. The firm had revenue of $16.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. Xencor’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Xencor, Inc. will post -4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John R. Desjarlais sold 36,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $665,547.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 192,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,284.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on XNCR shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Xencor in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Xencor from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Xencor from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xencor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.44.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

