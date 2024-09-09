Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $278,000 Stock Holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,802 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 811.8% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 13,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 12,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. 87.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $5.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $3.62 and a 1-year high of $5.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.64. The company has a market capitalization of $868.25 million, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.33.

Brandywine Realty Trust ( NYSE:BDN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $125.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.47 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 32.27% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

