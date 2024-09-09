Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $283,000 Holdings in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Free Report) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Energy Recovery were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ERII. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Energy Recovery by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Energy Recovery by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 7,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Energy Recovery by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 11.8% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 22,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 39.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. 83.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Energy Recovery alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Energy Recovery from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Energy Recovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Energy Recovery Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ERII opened at $14.48 on Monday. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a one year low of $12.26 and a one year high of $25.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $830.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.59 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Transactions at Energy Recovery

In related news, SVP Rodney Clemente sold 2,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $34,424.39. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 140,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,052,998.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Energy Recovery news, SVP Rodney Clemente sold 2,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $34,424.39. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 140,328 shares in the company, valued at $2,052,998.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Moon acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 32,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,444 shares of company stock valued at $123,536. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells energy efficiency technology solutions in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. The company offers high and low pressure, and ultra pressure exchangers; AT and LPT hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation booster pumps for use in seawater and brackish desalination, and wastewater treatment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.