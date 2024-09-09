Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Invests $264,000 in Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 114,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.07% of Talkspace as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TALK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Talkspace by 2,480.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 353,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 340,030 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Talkspace in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Talkspace by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,885,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,012,000 after acquiring an additional 84,933 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Talkspace during the 1st quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in Talkspace by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,339,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after purchasing an additional 20,613 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Talkspace in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Talkspace Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TALK opened at $1.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $303.74 million, a PE ratio of -22.38 and a beta of 1.21. Talkspace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $3.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.60.

Talkspace Profile

Talkspace, Inc operates as a virtual behavioral healthcare company in the United States. The company offers psychotherapy and psychiatry services through its platform to individuals, enterprises, and health plans and employee assistance programs. It provides text, audio, and video-based psychotherapy from licensed therapists.

