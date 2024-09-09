Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 2,821 Shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK – Free Report) by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Origin Bancorp were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the second quarter worth $251,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 136,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,316,000 after acquiring an additional 5,767 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 19.6% during the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 398,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,640,000 after purchasing an additional 65,266 shares during the period. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Origin Bancorp by 14.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. 54.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OBK opened at $31.75 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $984.73 million, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.99. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.68 and a 12-month high of $37.56.

Origin Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OBK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.05. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $164.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 22.64%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Origin Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, and residential mortgage loans.

