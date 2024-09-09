Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 33,733 Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report) by 117.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,523 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,733 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.06% of Chegg worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in Chegg by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 48,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 18,944 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Chegg during the 1st quarter valued at $1,950,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Chegg during the 1st quarter valued at $2,599,000. Harber Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chegg in the 4th quarter valued at $2,927,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Chegg by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,648,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,084,000 after purchasing an additional 750,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Chegg Stock Down 8.2 %

Shares of NYSE CHGG opened at $1.90 on Monday. Chegg, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $11.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $194.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $163.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.02 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 91.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHGG has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Chegg from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Chegg from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Chegg from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Chegg from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.47.

Chegg Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chegg, Inc operates a direct-to-student learning platform that helps learners build essential life and job skills to accelerate their path from learning programs in the United States and internationally. Its subscription services include Chegg Study, which offers personalized step-by-step learning support from AI, computational engines, and subject matter experts, as well as Tinger Gold and DashPash Student services; Chegg Writing that provides students with a suite of tools, such as plagiarism detection scans, grammar and writing fluency checking, expert personalized writing feedback, and premium citation generation; Chegg Math, a step-by-step math problem solver and calculator that helps students to solve problems; Chegg Study Pack, a bundle of various subscription product offerings, including Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, and Chegg Math services; and Busuu, an online language learning platform that offers comprehensive support through self-paced lessons, live classes with expert tutors, and a community of members to practice alongside.

Read More

