Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 5,902 Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Free Report) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,902 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMC shares. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.10 to $3.20 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AMC Entertainment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Macquarie increased their target price on AMC Entertainment from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $5.70.

Shares of AMC Entertainment stock opened at $4.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.06 and its 200 day moving average is $4.46. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $2.38 and a one year high of $11.88.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.43). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

