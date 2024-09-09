Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 804 Shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,403 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Thermon Group were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 806.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 71,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 63,431 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Thermon Group by 9.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,284,000 after buying an additional 11,812 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermon Group by 42.7% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 10,951 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 169.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 200,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,163,000 after acquiring an additional 125,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB increased its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 635,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,533,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermon Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on THR. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Thermon Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Thermon Group Price Performance

NYSE THR opened at $27.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.96. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.76 and a twelve month high of $35.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $938.23 million, a PE ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $115.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.99 million. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 9.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Thermon Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.