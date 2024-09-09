Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 8,441 Shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Free Report) (TSE:NG) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,210 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,441 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in NovaGold Resources were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 24.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 897,411 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after buying an additional 173,817 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in NovaGold Resources during the second quarter worth about $70,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 59.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 165,952 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 61,982 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 5.2% during the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 353,777 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 17.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,249 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.56% of the company’s stock.

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 28th. National Bank Financial cut NovaGold Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

NovaGold Resources Trading Down 3.7 %

NYSEAMERICAN NG opened at $3.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -28.38 and a beta of 1.01. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a one year low of $2.22 and a one year high of $4.88.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The mining company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Free Report) (TSE:NG).

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.