Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases New Stake in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 9,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,111,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,007,000 after buying an additional 145,000 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 1st quarter worth $710,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the first quarter worth $1,605,000. Birchview Capital LP increased its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 282.8% in the fourth quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 158,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 116,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Silk Road Medical in the first quarter valued at about $12,313,000.

Silk Road Medical Price Performance

NASDAQ SILK opened at $27.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 6.69 and a current ratio of 7.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.72 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.37. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 52-week low of $6.08 and a 52-week high of $27.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Silk Road Medical ( NASDAQ:SILK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.04). Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 37.30% and a negative net margin of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $51.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kevin M. Klemz sold 2,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $61,462.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,926 shares in the company, valued at $4,415,294.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SILK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $27.50 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $27.50 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Silk Road Medical in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silk Road Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.29.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization (TCAR). Its products comprise ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and establish temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System for transcarotid access; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit, which is used to gain initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for atraumatic vessel navigation and target lesion crossing for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a transcarotid rapid exchange balloon for the TCAR procedure.

