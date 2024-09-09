Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 2,173 Shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,173 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Helios Technologies were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Helios Technologies during the second quarter valued at $838,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 463,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,140,000 after acquiring an additional 90,806 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Helios Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in Helios Technologies by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 19,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Helios Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $448,000. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, KeyCorp cut shares of Helios Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

Helios Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:HLIO opened at $40.82 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.82. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.50 and a 52 week high of $58.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 40.82 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $219.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; motion control technology and fluid conveyance technology; cartridge valve technology; engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.