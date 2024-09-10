10,747 Shares in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Bought by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the second quarter worth approximately $845,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 464,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 96,897 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 809.5% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive Price Performance

NASDAQ PTON opened at $4.40 on Tuesday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $7.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.04.

Insider Transactions at Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $644.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.00 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 56,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $252,378.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,097. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Peloton Interactive news, CAO Saqib Baig sold 50,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total transaction of $244,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,628.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 56,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $252,378.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,097. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,961 shares of company stock worth $630,025 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PTON has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Peloton Interactive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.57.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

