10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Holdings Trimmed by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,632 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 501.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in 10x Genomics by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Price Performance

TXG opened at $21.82 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.26 and a 200-day moving average of $26.56. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.28 and a fifty-two week high of $57.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 1.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.15. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 28.23% and a negative net margin of 37.90%. The business had revenue of $153.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.90 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TXG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on 10x Genomics from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on 10x Genomics from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on 10x Genomics from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

Insider Activity at 10x Genomics

In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 6,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $152,054.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,881,981.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 4,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total transaction of $98,028.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 345,704 shares in the company, valued at $7,788,711.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 6,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $152,054.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 882,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,881,981.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,061 shares of company stock valued at $316,794. Corporate insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

