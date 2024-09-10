1,147 Shares in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Acquired by Gallacher Capital Management LLC

Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,147 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,161,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 643,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $121,888,000 after purchasing an additional 312,882 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 245.4% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 334,652 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,420,000 after purchasing an additional 237,770 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 38.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 546,308 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $103,531,000 after purchasing an additional 153,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in VeriSign by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 316,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,987,000 after buying an additional 117,597 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 3,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $699,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,774 shares in the company, valued at $7,177,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VeriSign Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VeriSign stock opened at $181.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $179.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.02. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.04 and a 52-week high of $220.91.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.08. VeriSign had a net margin of 55.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.63%. The company had revenue of $387.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. VeriSign’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

VeriSign Company Profile

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Featured Stories

