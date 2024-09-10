1,187 Shares in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Bought by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 91,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 17.7% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the second quarter worth $224,000. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 6,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Canal Insurance CO raised its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Canal Insurance CO now owns 63,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:LIT opened at $35.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.03 and a 200-day moving average of $41.89. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $34.96 and a 52 week high of $58.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.31.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Company Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

