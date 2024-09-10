154,621 Shares in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Bought by Strategic Financial Concepts LLC

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 154,621 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norden Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% in the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 10,287 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 13.9% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 23,463 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,010,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HON opened at $201.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $130.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.88 and a 52-week high of $220.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.19.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.06%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Honeywell International from $218.00 to $214.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group upgraded Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.13.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

