16,075 Shares in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Acquired by Quest Partners LLC

Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in American International Group by 199.2% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in American International Group by 303.3% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 326.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 123.8% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 8,032,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $200,000,012.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 284,238,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,077,548,560.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American International Group Stock Up 1.2 %

AIG opened at $72.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.99 and its 200 day moving average is $75.66. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.72 and a fifty-two week high of $80.83.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.64 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 9.52%. American International Group’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 23.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on AIG. StockNews.com cut shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on American International Group from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on American International Group from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on American International Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on American International Group from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.88.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AIG

About American International Group

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.