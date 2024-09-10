16,493 Shares in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB) Purchased by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,000. Ballentine Partners LLC owned about 0.19% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $650,000. Equita Financial Network Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 9,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VCEB stock opened at $64.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.47.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.2384 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (VCEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg MSCI US Corp SRI Select index. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade corporate bonds of varying maturities, selected based on certain ESG traits provided by MSCI ESG research. VCEB was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.