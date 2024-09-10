18,147 Shares in Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the first quarter valued at $1,698,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 36,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,964,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $441,000. 27.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:MNMD opened at $6.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.92 and a quick ratio of 5.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.05. Mind Medicine has a fifty-two week low of $2.41 and a fifty-two week high of $12.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mind Medicine (MindMed) ( NASDAQ:MNMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.18). Sell-side analysts expect that Mind Medicine will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on MNMD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Roth Capital upgraded Mind Medicine (MindMed) to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mind Medicine (MindMed) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mind Medicine (MindMed) news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 15,659 shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $113,057.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 564,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,000.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Dan Karlin sold 6,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $49,998.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 351,527 shares in the company, valued at $2,538,024.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Barrow sold 15,659 shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $113,057.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 564,543 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,000.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Profile

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

