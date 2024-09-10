1,967 Shares in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Acquired by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Moderna by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,688 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in Moderna by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO James M. Mock sold 1,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.39, for a total value of $104,874.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,754. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total transaction of $1,799,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,224,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,792,839.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 1,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.39, for a total transaction of $104,874.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,754. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,158 shares of company stock valued at $13,239,712 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $76.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.66. The company has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.68. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $170.47.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($3.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.47) by $0.14. Moderna had a negative net margin of 116.18% and a negative return on equity of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.62) earnings per share. Moderna’s revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.52 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on MRNA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Moderna from $204.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Moderna from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.79.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Featured Articles

