2,061 Shares in Destiny Tech100 Inc. (NYSE:DXYZ) Bought by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Destiny Tech100 Inc. (NYSE:DXYZ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Separately, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Destiny Tech100 during the second quarter worth about $1,852,000.

Get Destiny Tech100 alerts:

Destiny Tech100 Price Performance

Shares of DXYZ opened at 10.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of 12.44. Destiny Tech100 Inc. has a 52-week low of 8.25 and a 52-week high of 105.00.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXYZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Destiny Tech100 Inc. (NYSE:DXYZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Destiny Tech100 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destiny Tech100 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.