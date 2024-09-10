22,475 Shares in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Acquired by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 22,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NCLH. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,105,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,240,000 after buying an additional 1,141,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NCLH opened at $17.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $21.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.71.

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 105.44% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NCLH. UBS Group increased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays increased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.38.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

