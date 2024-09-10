2,422 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Purchased by Denver Wealth Management Inc.

Denver Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,422 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,335,626 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $192,761,538,000 after purchasing an additional 8,828,050 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 829.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 64,055,653 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,913,435,000 after buying an additional 57,160,191 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 798.8% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 39,020,364 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,820,576,000 after buying an additional 34,678,944 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,606,369,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 626.1% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 15,312,477 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,891,703,000 after buying an additional 13,203,492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $91.00 to $108.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $1,200.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.10.

Shares of NVDA opened at $106.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 62.26, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.27. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $39.23 and a twelve month high of $140.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 113.50%. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.34%.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total transaction of $576,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 503,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,582,043.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total transaction of $576,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 503,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,582,043.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 385,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total transaction of $50,334,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,141,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,125,717.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,725,633 shares of company stock worth $454,719,722. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

