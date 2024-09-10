250 Shares in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Acquired by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KNSL. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the first quarter worth $196,358,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth about $78,562,000. Maren Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,478,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the first quarter valued at about $48,035,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 58.9% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 243,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,761,000 after purchasing an additional 90,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

KNSL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $403.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinsale Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $443.38.

Shares of KNSL opened at $466.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $438.60 and a 200-day moving average of $438.09. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $325.01 and a one year high of $548.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $384.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.20 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 26.08%. Kinsale Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is presently 3.99%.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

