255 Shares in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) Acquired by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $526,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 282.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 28,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,088,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 37,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth $42,501,000. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WTM opened at $1,757.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,754.17 and its 200 day moving average is $1,764.48. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1,401.01 and a 52 week high of $1,899.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

White Mountains Insurance Group ( NYSE:WTM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported ($2.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $455.60 million during the quarter.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

