2,800 Shares in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) Acquired by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 25.0% in the first quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund stock opened at $12.75 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $12.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.26.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

