2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of 2U in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Shares of 2U stock opened at $0.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $784,840.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.16 and its 200 day moving average is $6.90. 2U has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $135.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWOU. Keynote Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in 2U during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in 2U by 232.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 361,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 252,800 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of 2U by 76.1% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 627,394 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 271,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of 2U by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,331,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 438,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

2U, Inc operates as an online education platform company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

