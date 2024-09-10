3,068 Shares in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Purchased by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Connectus Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 274,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,512,000 after purchasing an additional 68,270 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 77,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,768,000 after buying an additional 22,481 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 66.8% during the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 16,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 6,446 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.43 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.52. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.04 and a 52 week high of $100.75.

