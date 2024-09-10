3,181 Shares in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Acquired by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 189.9% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup downgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Argus upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 4,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $414,809.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,582.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Up 2.1 %

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $116.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $34.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.93. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $68.82 and a one year high of $117.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.64.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 21.36%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 25th that allows the company to repurchase $3.30 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

See Also

