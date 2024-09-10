3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Purchased by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,217 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Norges Bank bought a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth $502,585,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 313.8% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,650,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $289,803,000 after buying an additional 2,010,319 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at about $165,986,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in 3M by 218.3% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,489,351 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $147,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,440 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 1,015.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 888,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $94,247,000 after acquiring an additional 808,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

3M Price Performance

NYSE MMM opened at $128.46 on Tuesday. 3M has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $134.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.57 billion, a PE ratio of -10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 112.92% and a net margin of 3.08%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. 3M’s payout ratio is -22.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on 3M in a research report on Friday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Argus raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.43.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total transaction of $700,635.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 174,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,486,484.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other 3M news, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total value of $700,635.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 174,036 shares in the company, valued at $21,486,484.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $260,652.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,659.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

