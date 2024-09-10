4,033 Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Bought by Quest Partners LLC

Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,033 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bey Douglas LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $913,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $387,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 213,799 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $74,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.3% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 37,127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $14,242,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 5.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,146,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.79.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD stock opened at $365.49 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $396.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $357.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $353.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $363.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

