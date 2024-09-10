4,295 Shares in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS) Bought by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $186,693,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reliance by 20.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,072,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,270,000 after acquiring an additional 184,509 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Reliance by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 286,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,226,000 after purchasing an additional 65,691 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Reliance by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 885,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,746,000 after purchasing an additional 64,895 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 177,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,719,000 after purchasing an additional 60,229 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Reliance from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Reliance from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Reliance from $341.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $329.40.

Reliance Stock Performance

Shares of RS stock opened at $272.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $287.77 and a 200-day moving average of $300.57. Reliance, Inc. has a one year low of $237.14 and a one year high of $342.20. The company has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.86.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.73 by ($0.08). Reliance had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Reliance, Inc. will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.55%.

Reliance Company Profile

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

