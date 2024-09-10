44,829 Shares in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Acquired by Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 44,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,802,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co owned 0.06% of Avery Dennison as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 936.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 21,350.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVY stock opened at $219.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.74. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $165.21 and a 12-month high of $233.48.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 33.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.39%.

In other news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total value of $2,137,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 304,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,004,367.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 7,108 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.12, for a total value of $1,550,396.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 304,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,333,345.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total transaction of $2,137,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 304,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,004,367.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,108 shares of company stock valued at $12,545,087 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVY. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Avery Dennison from $256.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $262.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Avery Dennison from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.96.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

