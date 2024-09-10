47,196 Shares in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Bought by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 47,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,735,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $650,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368,658 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,048,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,783,000 after purchasing an additional 32,813 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,380,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,404,000 after purchasing an additional 79,316 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $69,215,000. Finally, Equity Investment Corp lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 16.2% in the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 6,870,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,019,000 after buying an additional 957,139 shares during the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AGNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Maxim Group lowered AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.13.

In other AGNC Investment news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 298,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,002,692.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment stock opened at $10.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.77. AGNC Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $10.57.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $695.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. AGNC Investment’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a aug 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 14.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.24%.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

