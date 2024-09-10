5,149 Shares in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of IAC in the fourth quarter worth about $39,426,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of IAC by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 219,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,483,000 after purchasing an additional 24,589 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of IAC in the first quarter worth about $575,000. Patient Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IAC by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC now owns 1,366,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,600,000 after purchasing an additional 97,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of IAC in the second quarter worth about $1,649,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of IAC from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of IAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of IAC in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of IAC from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of IAC from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IAC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.40.

Shares of IAC stock opened at $50.22 on Tuesday. IAC Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.39 and a 1 year high of $58.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -31.78 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.72.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($1.39). The company had revenue of $949.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.77 million. IAC had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.76) earnings per share. Analysts expect that IAC Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IAC

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

