5,355 Shares in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Acquired by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,355 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LPX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,186,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 16,827.7% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 717,059 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $50,789,000 after purchasing an additional 712,823 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,563,117 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $110,717,000 after purchasing an additional 712,671 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,056,991 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $145,697,000 after purchasing an additional 491,641 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 768.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 270,341 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $22,257,000 after purchasing an additional 239,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on LPX. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $101.00) on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.88.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of LPX stock opened at $93.26 on Tuesday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $49.47 and a 52 week high of $101.89. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.52.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.23. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The firm had revenue of $814.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William Bradley Southern sold 32,600 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.44, for a total transaction of $3,046,144.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 596,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,773,027.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Louisiana-Pacific news, CEO William Bradley Southern sold 32,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.44, for a total transaction of $3,046,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,773,027.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.18, for a total transaction of $320,245.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,819.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,991 shares of company stock valued at $3,443,269 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

