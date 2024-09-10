548 Shares in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Bought by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VGLT. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 527.8% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 381.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 36.4% during the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:VGLT opened at $62.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.47. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $51.90 and a 1-year high of $62.88.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2041 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

