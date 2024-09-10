5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from C$7.50 to C$8.50. The company traded as high as C$7.02 and last traded at C$6.98, with a volume of 32421 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$6.83.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on VNP. Cormark raised their target price on 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Desjardins raised their target price on 5N Plus from C$6.75 to C$7.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on 5N Plus from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th.

Get 5N Plus alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on 5N Plus

Insider Buying and Selling at 5N Plus

5N Plus Trading Up 2.3 %

In other 5N Plus news, Director Luc Bertrand acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,045.00. 4.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company has a market cap of C$621.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.17 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.23.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$102.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$91.45 million. 5N Plus had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 4.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 5N Plus Inc. will post 0.3715996 EPS for the current year.

5N Plus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Materials. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 5N Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5N Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.