61,172 Shares in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Bought by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 61,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in International Game Technology by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,011,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the fourth quarter worth $830,000. 44.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on International Game Technology from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on International Game Technology from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered International Game Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

International Game Technology Price Performance

IGT opened at $21.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.34. International Game Technology PLC has a fifty-two week low of $18.90 and a fifty-two week high of $33.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 1.96.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

International Game Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is 76.19%.

International Game Technology Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in the United States, Canada, Italy, The United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and PlayDigital. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

