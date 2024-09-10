8,059 Shares in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Bought by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Invitation Homes by 0.6% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 49,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Invitation Homes by 2.3% in the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in Invitation Homes by 0.9% in the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Invitation Homes by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Invitation Homes by 6.6% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on INVH. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.90.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $35.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.49 and a 52-week high of $37.80.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.34). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $653.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 128.74%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

