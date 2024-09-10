883 Shares in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Bought by Certuity LLC

Certuity LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.45, for a total transaction of $2,634,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,693,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.45, for a total value of $2,634,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 93,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,693,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 8,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $2,482,959.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,654,772.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,348 shares of company stock valued at $13,342,910. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $298.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.92. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $218.63 and a 12-month high of $299.90. The company has a market capitalization of $65.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.72.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $282.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $260.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.82.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

