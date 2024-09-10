Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Stock Position Raised by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,606 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $2,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,435 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,277 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,587 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter.
Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Up 1.7 %
ANF stock opened at $133.22 on Tuesday. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 12 month low of $49.24 and a 12 month high of $196.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93.
In related news, Director Helen Mccluskey sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $487,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,222,568.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total value of $1,321,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,627,594. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Helen Mccluskey sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $487,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,222,568.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.
Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.
