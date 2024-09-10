ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Given New $56.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Robert W. Baird from $49.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ABM. StockNews.com cut ABM Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Shares of ABM opened at $49.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.38. ABM Industries has a one year low of $38.48 and a one year high of $59.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.36.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 6th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ABM Industries will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.56%.

In related news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 11,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $646,418.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 366,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,195,357.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total transaction of $2,066,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 72,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,723,443.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 11,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $646,418.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,195,357.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,778 shares of company stock worth $4,039,248. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in ABM Industries by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,687,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $210,141,000 after purchasing an additional 66,334 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ABM Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,118,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in ABM Industries by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 760,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,449,000 after purchasing an additional 364,879 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ABM Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,310,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in ABM Industries by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 656,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,207,000 after purchasing an additional 13,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

