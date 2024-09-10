ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) PT Raised to $55.00

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ABM has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of ABM Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on ABM Industries from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.50.

ABM Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:ABM opened at $49.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.14. ABM Industries has a 1-year low of $38.48 and a 1-year high of $59.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 6th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that ABM Industries will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

ABM Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ABM Industries

In related news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total transaction of $103,529.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,595.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other ABM Industries news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total value of $103,529.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,493 shares in the company, valued at $937,595.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $1,222,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 378,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,503,319.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,778 shares of company stock worth $4,039,248 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ABM Industries

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in ABM Industries by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ABM Industries by 2,102.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 37.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

