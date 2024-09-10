Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Shares Acquired by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 86.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 60.1% in the second quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC now owns 350,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,650,000 after acquiring an additional 131,444 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 6,469 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 49.7% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 21.2% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 202,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,780,000 after buying an additional 35,377 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.93.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ASO opened at $52.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.34. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.83 and a fifty-two week high of $75.73.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.73%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $33,906.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,250.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

