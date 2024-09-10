Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. to Post Q4 2026 Earnings of $2.12 Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:ASO)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group issued their Q4 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 5th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.12 for the quarter. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Academy Sports and Outdoors’ current full-year earnings is $6.25 per share.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 27.18%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Academy Sports and Outdoors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors Price Performance

NASDAQ ASO opened at $52.64 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.91. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52 week low of $42.83 and a 52 week high of $75.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.34.

Institutional Trading of Academy Sports and Outdoors

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter valued at $174,054,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth about $47,768,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,089,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,878,000 after purchasing an additional 559,414 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,969,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,147,000 after purchasing an additional 481,640 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 953.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 403,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,629,000 after purchasing an additional 365,168 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $33,906.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,250.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.73%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.