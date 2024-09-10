Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 246,901 Shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Free Report) by 84.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 539,336 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246,901 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 1.03% of Tutor Perini worth $11,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TPC. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 142.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Tutor Perini in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Tutor Perini in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.
Tutor Perini Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:TPC opened at $22.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.31 and its 200 day moving average is $18.72. Tutor Perini Co. has a 52 week low of $6.85 and a 52 week high of $26.88.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, UBS Group raised Tutor Perini from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Tutor Perini
In other Tutor Perini news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $485,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,387,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,312,979.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.
About Tutor Perini
Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.
