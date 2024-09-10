Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 550,583 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 202.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 822,797 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550,583 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $15,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 227.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 131,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91,578 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 356.5% during the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Financial raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 166.7% during the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

T opened at $21.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.12 and a 12 month high of $21.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.05.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of AT&T to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.06.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

